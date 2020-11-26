LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- One Good Meal in Lee’s Summit made sure the elderly and home bound got a home cooked Thanksgiving dinner this year.
The meal delivery service provides meals weekly, and this is their third year serving up Thanksgiving dinner.
William Steely and his mother were among many homebound and elderly families to be delivered a meal. He said they otherwise may not have gotten one.
“I don’t know. It’s hard to know,” Steely said.
The dinners were prepared by a number of churches in Lee’s Summit, and then placed in Styrofoam to-go boxes by volunteers.
Just over 150 meals were sent out the door.
“We took out turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, and homemade cranberry sauce,” said Roberta McArthur who’s the Director at One Good Meal.
For many of these families and individuals, simply seeing these volunteers relieves them from loneliness and isolation.
“A lot of the meals we deliver are in a senior apartment. And I’m not sure if any of those folks would have anything to eat,” said David Brummel who Volunteers for One Good Meal along with his wife.
“Especially during this time when it’s so much harder to get out,” said volunteer Denise Brummel.
Feeding America estimates that 15 million more people will live in food insecure homes in the USA this year, and the need gets greater as the pandemic worsens and the holidays take place.
“You can just tell they’re happy to have something. That’s a reward for us in itself,” Denise Brummel said.
One Good Meal served 40 more meals this Thanksgiving than last year.
The number of people they’re serving weekly is up by 10%, and they expect more as we get deeper into the winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.