KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died after a Friday night crash in KCMO.
Police responded to the area of 39 and Michigan around 11 p.m. where a collision had occurred. At the scene, police determined that a southbound BMW had struck an eastbound Kia.
The driver and sole occupant of the Kia, only identified as a 32-year-old KCMO man, died at the scene.
The male driver and female passenger of the BMW were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
