RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a man was killed and another was injured in an overnight shooting in Raytown.
Officers were called about 2 a.m. Wednesday to the 8300 block of Hedges Ave.
When they arrived, officers heard gunshots inside of the home and a man was seen walking inside the home but ignored police instructions resulting in a standoff.
SWAT officers were later called to the scene and after an hour the man came to the door with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.
After investigating the scene, police found another man who was injured but was already dead. The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
