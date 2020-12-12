KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Police say one person was killed in a wreck Saturday evening at 40th and Agnes.
Police say they were dispatched to a two-vehicle wreck at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
A silver Honda Pilot was traveling east on 40th Street at a high speed, according to police. The driver of that vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a black Chrysler 400, which was traveling north on Agnes.
The driver of the Honda attempted to flee the scene according to police, but she was taken into custody.
The male driver of the Chrysler was rushed to the hospital, but died there.
