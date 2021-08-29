KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died after a shooting Saturday night near 31st and Olive in KCMO.
According to police, they were called to the area of 33rd and Wabash around 7:15 Saturday night on report of sounds of gunshots. Officers began canvassing the area when they were called to 31st and Olive and found a victim with apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim, only identified as an adult male, was found in front of a house in the 3000 block of Olive Street. He was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries overnight.
No other information has been released.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can do so by calling the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
