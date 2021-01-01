KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, KS Police Department said a man was shot to death on New Year's Day.
Police believe the shooting happened in the area of 43rd Street and Parallel Parkway on Friday.
The body was found in an embankment, according to police.
It's the first homicide of 2021 in KCK.
There's no immediate suspect information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.