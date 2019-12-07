KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has died in a house fire Saturday morning.
Kansas City fire crews were called to the area of St John Avenue and South Wheeling Avenue for a house fire just after 10.
Jimmy Walker with the Kansas City Fire Department told KCTV5 News that one person has died in the fire.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
