KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A man is dead following a shooting at 43rd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
Around 9:15 Friday night, officers were called to the 12100 block of E 43rd Street on a report of sounds of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found the victim on E 43rd, east of Blue River Blvd. The victim, an adult black male, was transported to an area hospital with apparent gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased.
Detectives believe there were several witnesses who were in the area at the time. They ask those individuals to call detectives at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.
