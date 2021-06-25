KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- One suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.
The shooting happened near the area of 50th and Vista at around 3:46 p.m. on Friday.
Police say they were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the area.
When they arrived, they discovered an individual who had been shot.
The individual, who was also armed, confronted police. Officers discharged their guns and the suspect was pronounced dead on scene.
