INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- One person has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Independence.
The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday on eastbound Interstate 70 just west of Noland Road.
The victim, who has not been identified, was driving a Ford van when they reportedly lost control and struck another vehicle.
After striking the vehicle, they then also hit a barrier.
The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is not being released pending notification of family.
The driver of the car hit by the van was not injured.
