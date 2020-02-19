JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) — One person is dead following a fatality crash in Johnson County Wednesday afternoon.
The wreck happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of 175th Street just west of US 169 Highway in Olathe.
Police said the preliminary investigation shows a vehicle heading eastbound on 175th Street exited the roadway just west of US 169 Highway, striking a tree and stopping in a field down the hill.
The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.
Authorities have closed 175th Street in both directions at US 169 Highway and Lone Elm Road.
Officers have not released the identity of the deceased.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
