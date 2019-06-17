SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – One person is dead following a crash where a pickup drove into a Shawnee home Monday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 5500 block of Meadowsweet Lane.
Crews responding to the scene said it was unsure at this time if the fatality involved someone in the vehicle or someone in the home.
The crews are also working to get utilities shut off to the home to safely remove the vehicle from the structure.
Shawnee police are investigating a single vehicle fatality crash in the 5500 block of Meadowsweet. This is at 55th and Meadowsweet, near Johnson Drive and K7. Please avoid the area while the investigation continues. More information will be provided at a later time. pic.twitter.com/fxJ4taSEiQ— City of Shawnee, KS (@CityofShawneeKS) June 17, 2019
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for further updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.