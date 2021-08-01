KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after an early Sunday morning car accident at the base of the I-435 northbound exit onto Truman road.
According to police, a Kia sedan was eastbound on Truman when the driver lost control and drove over a curb and struck a pedestrian who had been sitting at the base of the exit ramp.
The car then continued across the lanes of the exit ramp and struck a metal utility pole. The two occupants of the vehicle, and adult male and female, then fled eastbound on foot.
The pedestrian was identified as a 55-year-old Independence man. He died at the scene.
Two other pedestrians were sitting with the victim at the time of the crash but were not struck. They say they were sitting together at the base of the exit ramp soliciting money from drivers.
No names have been released.
