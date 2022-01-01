KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- One person died shortly after midnight after a single-car accident in KCK.
According to the crash report, police were dispatched to the 1800 block of State Avenue around 12:15 a.m. and found a car had wrecked into a house. The passenger of the car was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.
A preliminary investigation revealed the car was traveling westbound on State Ave. at a high rate of speed when it lost control and went off the road.
The incident is still under investigation by KCK PD. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
