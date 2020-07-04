Generic Police Lights 2
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One civilian and one officer were injured after a crash Friday night.

According to officers, a police vehicle was traveling south on Paseo Boulevard with their lights and siren on around 8:40 p.m.

As the police vehicle proceeded through the intersection of Truman Road, a red Mazda traveling east on Truman Road failed to yield to the police vehicle operating as an emergency vehicle.

The driver of the Mazda was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the police car was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of the police vehicle refused medical treatment at this time.

