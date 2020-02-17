BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Police were investigating after multiple people were stabbed Monday afternoon at a residence in Amoret, Missouri.
When deputies arrived in the area around 12:30, they took one female subject into custody at a residence located on the corner of Monroe Street and 2nd.
According to police, the female was the granddaughter and niece of the victims.
Upon entry into the residence, authorities found one female with serious injuries laying on the floor. That subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Before police arrived at the location, a second female was transported to a local hospital by a Good Samaritan with serious injuries.
A search warrant was issued to search the residence in reference to this crime. Detectives processed the crime scene until approximately 7 p.m.
20-year-old Kaylea Jo Turner from Amoret has been charged with four counts.
Two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. A bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety.
