KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has died, and a child was hurt after a vehicle crash Tuesday night.
Kansas City police were called approximately to the 3900 block of Blue Ridge Cutoff above Interstate 70 regarding a confirmed fatal collision.
Officials said the investigation determined that a Chevrolet sedan was eastbound on the exit ramp from the highway when it was struck by a southbound Olds sedan.
The adult female driver of the Chevrolet died at the scene and her passenger, an approximately 2-month-old baby, sustained serious injuries.
The driver and lone occupant of the Olds was not injured.
The deceased female has been identified as 38-year-old LaShonda C. Johnson of Grandview. The baby was transported to an area hospital and was most recently listed in stable condition.
