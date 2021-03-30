KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One week from today, Kansas Citians will decide whether to renew the city’s 1% earnings tax.
The tax applies to all Kansas City residents regardless of where they work, people who work within Kansas City limits but live elsewhere, and any businesses located in or doing business in Kansas City.
The tax is expected to generate $292.2 million in revenue for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. The earnings tax makes up 45% of General Fund revenue. Public safety budgets, including the police and fire departments, get a combined 73% of their revenue from the General Fund.
Of the people and businesses paying in to the tax, 52% are city residents, 48% non-residents, 18% are businesses, and 82% individuals.
“If you are retired or you’re on unemployment, you don’t pay anything,” First District-at-Large Councilmember Kevin O’Neill said.
O’Neill is urging people to vote yes and continue the earnings tax.
“If you get rid of this, you either have to raise taxes in another direction or you’re going to end up cutting city services,” he said.
Kansas City has had an earning tax since 1963. At first, it was just a half-percent tax. It’s been at the 1% rate since 1970.
In 2010, the state of Missouri enacted a law requiring the earnings tax be approved by voters every five years. It was approved by more than 75% in 2011 and 2016.
Kansas City isn’t the only city of comparable size with an earnings tax. Philadelphia, PA; Pittsburg, PA; Detroit, MI; Lexington, KY; Louisville, KY; Portland, OR; Cleveland, OH; and Indianapolis, IN; and St. Louis, MO all have one.
St. Louis’s earnings tax is also at 1%. Every other city has higher rates, even the cities with differing rates for residents and non-residents.
Doing away with the earning tax would mean the city would have to phase it out over 10 years. State law would prohibit the city from bringing it back.
That means the city would have to find alternative sources of revenue in order to keep city services alive.
Sales tax would go up, but how much they be raised has a legal limit.
So, the city would likely have to raise property taxes.
“For property taxes, it could be up to a 200% increase,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
In that scenario, more Kansas Citians -- not just those with wages or a salary -- would bear a higher tax burden. Even so, there’s a possibility that the other tax increases wouldn’t cover the revenue loss from the earnings tax and city services like fire protection, police, trash collection, weed control, street repairs, and more would need to be cut back.
“It’s easy to be against it until the first week they don’t pick up your trash,” O'Neill said.
Election days is April 6.
