KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Olive Garden is offering pasta lovers a deal of a lifetime - literally.
On Thursday, their Lifetime Pasta Pass will allow guests a lifetime of unlimited servings of pastas, homemade sauces and toppings, accompanied by unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.
“Olive Garden has always been known for Italian Generosity and making everyone feel like family, which is why we introduced our Pasta Pass five years ago,” said Jennifer Arguello, executive vice president of marketing for Olive Garden. “With the introduction of our new Lifetime Pasta Pass, we’re excited to be a part of our biggest fans’ memories around the table for years to come.”
To qualify, guests must purchase one of 24,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes for $100. At the time of purchase, the first 50 guests to complete their transaction and opt-in for a Lifetime Pasta Pass can upgrade for an additional $400.
Pasta Passes will go on sale beginning at 1 p.m. at www.PastaPass.com for 30 minutes or until they are sold out.
You are encouraged to visit the website early to join the online waiting room starting at 12:55 p.m.
For anyone who claims one of the 24,000 Never Ending Pasta Passes for $100, they can enjoy nine weeks of access to unlimited pasta, homemade sauces, pasta toppings, soup or salad and breadsticks for the duration of the Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion from Sept. 23 through Nov. 24.
