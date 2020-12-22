KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to thousands of health care facilities around the country this morning, and local places like KCK's old defunct Kmart will act as a vaccine distribution site.
Wyandotte County is allowing the public to take a look inside the site later this week. Health experts predict the average person will have to wait a few months before receiving the vaccine, but local distribution sites will begin administering the vaccine as soon as the materials arrive.
This past weekend, a CDC panel voted to prioritize vaccinating health care workers and older adults, followed soon by frontline workers like firefighters and teachers.
About six million doses left the FedEx hub in Memphis on Sunday. Employees said they are embracing the responsibility.
"It's a sense of excitement," said Joe Stephens, FedEx's senior vice president of global planning. "We can stand here for days and talk about all of the stories and just how proud all of th eteam members feel for being able to participate in this historical moment and really help bring a sense of hope."
Kansas and Missouri are still waiting to get all of the doses of the vaccine state officials expected. More than a dozen states were shorted on shipments last week. The head of Operation Warp Speed, general Gustave Perna, said there was a difference in the amount of doses manufactured and what was actually ready for immediate distribution. He said he takes responsibility for the miscommunication with the governors.
"I failed. Nobody else failed," Perna said. "I gave the guidance. I am the one who approved the forecast sheets."
Health experts hope to have more than 100 million Americans vaccinated by April.
