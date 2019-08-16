Old Arrowhead Stadium seats on sale now to Chiefs fans

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- People in Jackson County are getting the first chance to buy a piece of Arrowhead Stadium.
When the Kansas City Chiefs decided to replace their upper deck seating with wider seats that include cup holders, several plans emerged on what should happen to the old ones.
These 20-year old seats have been through nearly 170 games at Arrowhead and now those same seats can adorn a Man Cave, a garden or an office.
On Friday, they went on sale to Jackson County residents. However, they aren't cheap. Single seats are going to run $200.
Residents in Jackson County have exclusive access to the old seats for the next 48 hours.
“With a preseason win in the books, fans are excited for another great season of Chiefs football,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. “Countless memories have been made at Arrowhead Stadium and what better time than now to own a piece of that special history. This is an opportunity of a lifetime for Chiefs nation and I’m excited that we’ve been able to work with Schneider Industries, Inc. to provide Jackson County citizens first priority to buy seats.”
The sale opens to the public at 6 a.m. Sunday. Head to www.arrowheadseatsale.com where a very limited supply of stadium seats will be on sale to fans.
“As football fanatics ourselves, we are honored to be able to bring the passion of the Chiefs fans home,” said Bruce Schneider, president of Schneider Industries who is handling the sale. “We have done similar projects in St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco and Atlanta, so we are adept to re-craft the seats to maintain quality and the ability to add brackets to allow the chairs to stand up at home. With the passion of Chiefs Kingdom, we are sure this limited supply will go quickly.”
A portion of all sales proceeds will support upgrades to Jackson County’s parks and playgrounds.
