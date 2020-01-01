OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe woman charged with murder allegedly stabbed and killed her own mother who had been visiting, according to new information released by the Olathe Police Department on Wednesday.
Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, is charged with second-degree murder and is being held at the Johnson County jail on $500,000 bond, according to public court records.
Police said the fatal stabbing happened Dec. 20 just before noon in the 10200 block of South Shadow Circle in Olathe. Police initially went to the area after someone called about an armed disturbance.
When officers arrived, they found a 68-year-old woman with an apparent stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Last Thursday, she was identified as Patricia E. Fitzgerald, of Montgomery, Texas.
The woman's daughter, Mollie Fitzgerald, was contacted by police at the scene was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
