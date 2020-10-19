OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe middle school teacher has died of COVID-19 complications, as students braced to go back to school in-person in a hybrid format Monday.
The Mission Trail Middle School principal sent an email to parents notifying them of the death of John Hickman, a paraeducator who specialized in assisting teachers and students with special or unique needs, according to the Olathe School District.
The note reads:
Dear Mission Trail families,
It is with a heavy heart that I share that we have lost an important member of our Mission Trail staff. Paraprofessional John Hickman passed away over the weekend. John made a tremendous impact on our building on a daily basis.
John had been ill for a number of weeks and passed away due to complications from COVID-19. He had not been in the building since September 24. He will be deeply missed. Please keep his family in your thoughts during this tough time.
Please reach out if you have any questions or if you feel your child needs some additional support.
Sincerely,
Rachelle Waters, Principal
Olathe middle school and high school students returned to the classroom in a hybrid format on Monday. Middle schoolers are grouped by last name and will attend classes in-person 2-3 days per week. High schoolers are also grouped by last name and will attend school for half-days five days a week, according to the school district.
