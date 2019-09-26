OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – As the uproar over the health concerns caused by vaping grows across the county, one local school district seems poised to do something about it.

On the district website Olathe Public Schools said the school board will meet midday Friday to vote on suing vaping products company JUUL.

A document available on the calendar listing for the meeting outlines some details of a resolution being presented. In it, the district notes the “serious difficulties with students using JUUL devices,” saying the use has caused disruptions and has forced schools to “divert resources to curb and prevent student JUUL usage.”

This news comes the same week after a second death in Kansas has been tied to vaping. Missouri officials have also confirmed a recent death was connected to vaping.

A survey by the Department of Education survey of 2,000 Kansas high school students in 2017 found that 32.2% had tried vaping.

Many school districts around the Kansas City metro have worked to get warnings about vaping out to parents, noting that some students are becoming addicted before they even hit high school.

KCTV5 News will have the latest Friday on the developments from Olathe.