OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The City of Olathe said on Thursday night they received 9 inches of snow and provided an update on how plowing the roads is going.
"Snow stopped falling around 2:15 this afternoon and our count currently stands at 9 inches!" they said.
"Arterial roads are plowed and treated," they continued. "10% of residential roads are plowed curb to curb. A majority of residential roads were plowed, but covered back up after high winds."
As far as what's next, they said, "Crews will continue plowing throughout the night and into the morning until everything has been completely plowed and treated."
"We thank the public for their patience as we continue to clear the snow, as it accumulated quickly and drifted throughout the day," they added.
More information is available at olatheks.org/snolathe.
