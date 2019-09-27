OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Olathe Public Schools is suing e-cigarette company Jull due to misleading advertisements targeted toward middle and high school students.
The Board of Education passed a resolution Friday at a special board meeting authorizing legal counsel to initiate litigation and file suit.
E-cigarette use among U.S. middle and high school students increased 900% during 2011-2015. Current e-cigarette use increased 78% among high school students during the past year, from 11.7% in 2017 to 20.8% in 2018.
Olathe Public Schools leadership say they understand the threat to student health and is taking action against the epidemic. They also say it is the district’s responsibility to protect its students.
“As a Board of Education, we have a duty to do what’s right for students, the community and our future generations,” said Olathe Public Schools Board President Shannon Wickliffe. “Vaping is an epidemic and, as community leaders, we’re taking the lead to protect our students and future leaders. The hidden dangers of vaping are triggering a health crisis and we’re taking action.”
In 2018, more than 3.6 million youth, including 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle school students, currently use e-cigarettes.
“Our role as a public school district is to provide our students with the best educational environment to help them learn and grow. To protect our students is paramount,” Olathe Public Schools Superintendent John Allison said. “Middle and high school students, we believe, have been targeted by e-cigarette and vaping manufacturers with false and misleading advertising. Vaping has caused a significant disruption in our buildings. As smart as our students are, they don’t understand the long-term ramifications of vaping and the amount of addictive chemicals they are dealing with. It’s our role to protect our students today and in the future.”
This litigation does not require the Olathe School District to allocate financial resources.
