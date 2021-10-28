OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A worksheet in which students were asked to express who they're physically attracted to was handed out in an Olathe classroom this week.
The worksheet, which Olathe Public Schools has asked students to not complete, was given out in a high school Human Growth and Development class.
Titled "The Gender Unicorn," the assignment asked students to indicate their sex assigned at birth, identify who they're psychically and emotionally attracted to, and explain how they express their gender.
Olathe Public Schools responded to the assignment, saying it was "not appropriate" and that it is not part of the district's curriculum.
"While this worksheet was not appropriate in terms of the information requested, the district supports all students and strives to create inclusive environments where students can reach out to trusted adults for support," the district said in a statement.
The school says it's working with staff to make sure the worksheet is not used in any other classes.
You can see the district's full statement below.
