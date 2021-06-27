OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Police Department is trying to learn the identity of a young boy found Sunday morning and locate his parents or guardian.
According to the police, officers went to 147th Terrace and S. Greenwood Street around 7:20 a.m. after someone called and said they had located a child there.
Officers then took the child into temporary custody and are currently working to find out who he is and who is responsible for him.
They say the boy is about 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about the child's identity, his guardian, or his home address is asked to call the police department at 913-971-6363. People can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No further information is available at this time.
