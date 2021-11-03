OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a car involved in an attempted kidnapping.
According to officials, around 7:30 Tuesday night, an unknown male attempted to grab a woman from her vehicle in the 20300 block of West 151st Street.
The woman descibed the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5'7" in height, slim build, and was wearing a white and black soccer style shirt and khaki pants.
The suspect was seen in a silver Chrysler PT Cruiser with a temporary tag.
This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
