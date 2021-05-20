OLATHE, KS (KCTV) The Olathe Police Department needs your help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was last seen May 11.
Hope R. Heidenreich is about 5-goot-2, 215 pounds, with blue eyes. She is known to dye her hair, but was last seen with light green or blonde hair.
Heidenreich was last seen at her Olathe home, she was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark colored sweatpants.
Olathe police believe Heidenreich may be in the Kansas City, Missouri area and list her as endangered.
If you have information that can help police locate Heidenreich, you’re asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
