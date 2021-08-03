OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- According to the Olathe Police Department, a 62-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle over the weekend has died from his injuries.
Olathe police said the incident happened at 9:39 a.m. on Saturday in the area of Old 56 Highway and Parker Street.
The pedestrian, identified today as 62-year-old Joseph W. Miller from Olathe, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Today, Olathe police said Miller ultimately died from the injuries he sustained.
The driver of one of the vehicles involved in this incident stayed at the scene.
The police department has noted that no criminal charges have been filed.
