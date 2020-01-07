OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Olathe.
31-year-old Patrick F. Finley is said to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weigh approximately 160 pounds. He is said to have black hair and brown eyes. Finley drives a brown 2008 Honda Element.
Olathe police said Finley has made suicidal comments prior to disappearing.
If you see Finley, you’re asked to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950.
