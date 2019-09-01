OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that took place Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 2:11, officers from the Olathe Police Department responded to the 16700 block of W. 135th Street to investigate an aggravated robbery.
The victim told police that while sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo, he was approached by three suspects. One suspect threatened the victim with a handgun and took cash from him.
The suspects fled the scene northbound on foot. The victim was not injured.
Police described the suspects as white males, between the ages of 18-22. One suspect was wearing a blue hoodie, black and white backpack and dark pants. The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes. The third suspect was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
