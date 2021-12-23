OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Olathe police are looking for the public's help on two unsolved armed carjackings from this week.
Officers responded Wednesday at 9:41 p.m. to West 119th Street, just east of Renner Boulevard, in reference to the first carjacking. The victim said two men came up to him and demanded his vehicle. One of the suspects had a gun.
The victim gave the men his car, a 2013 black Nissan Altima with Missouri plates CX9H1L, and they drove off.
Several hours later, at 5:41 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to another carjacking, this one on West 148th Terrace, just off of South Brougham Drive. The woman said a man with a gun came up to her and demanded her phone and her car. She gave up the vehicle, and the man drove off in her 2009 Toyota Camry with Kansas plates 613NJV.
The man was described as an unknown race, 5-foot-4, with a thin build, and wearing a dark hoodie clinched tightly around his face, Olathe police said.
Anyone with information on either carjacking case is asked to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
