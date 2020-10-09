Sidney Kurtz

Sidney Kurtz.

 (Olathe Police Department)

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – UPDATE: Sidney Kurtz has been found safe.

The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered woman.

Sidney Kurtz, 31, was last seen on foot in the 900 block of N. Iowa St.

She is described as a white woman who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has blond hair and hazel eyes.

She was wearing thick black glasses, a white shirt, gray leggings, and no shoes.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

