OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The Olathe Police Department was seeking the public’s assistance in locating Angel Williams, a 19-year-old white female.
Williams is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a protective helmet, a neon pink jacket, jean shorts and red and white leggings.
She was last known to be on foot in the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive.
Williams is considered endangered due to medical conditions and cognitive ability.
Police said about two hours later, Williams was located safely.
