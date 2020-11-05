OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Olathe police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Megan Proberts is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing ripped black jeans and a gray shirt.
Police said she was last seen at Olathe South High School but did not return home after school.
Later on Thursday, police said Proberts has been located safe.
