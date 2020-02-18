OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 76-year-old male.
Fredrick Watterson was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the 14400 block of south Shady Bend Road driving a 2015, black four-door KIA Soul, bearing Washington State license plate number AWA7136.
Watterson is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a brown sweater, khaki pants and glasses.
Watterson is diagnosed with dementia and has no known destination.
If located, please contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or 911.
