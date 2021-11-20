OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left two people dead.
The incident happened in the 1000 block of East Fredrickson Drive around 1:25 Saturday morning.
According to police, they were called to the area on the sound of gunshots. At the scene, they found two victims inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.
A 42-year-old Hispanic male and a 45-year-old Hispanic female died in the shooting, according to police.
The suspects are described as four or five males in a dark gray pickup truck.
No names or identities have been released. As of Saturday morning, police remain in the area investigating.
This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.