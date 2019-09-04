OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a crash that involved a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon.
Just before 12:30, officers were called to an injury crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle near South Pflumm Road and West 115th Street.
Police said the operator of the motorcycle, a 40-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
