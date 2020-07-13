Generic police lights
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound early Monday morning.

Officers were called just before 2:30 a.m. to the 15900 block of West 127th Street for a disturbance.

When they arrived at the location, they located 41-year-old Lawrence Flaxbeard of Overland Park with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

