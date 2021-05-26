OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The Johnson County Officer-Involved Shooting Team is investigating after a suspect was injured this evening in Olathe.
According to the police, officers were dispatched to E. Santa Fe Street just west on I-25 around 4:45 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. When they arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle.
There was a gun inside that vehicle, which the man picked up and pointed at officers.
Shots were then fired after it “escalated to a use of force situation” quickly, police said.
The suspect was wounded in the lower part of his body. He is expected to make a full recovery and is in custody.
Police will remain at the scene for “quite some time.” Numerous police vehicles could be seen around the Strip's Chicken restaurant in the area on Wednesday evening.
The restaurant posted the following on their Facebook page:
"According to my staff at Olathe, there was a guy having an apparent drug overdose in our Olathe parking lot (Reserved spot #3) so the police were called. Police arrived, there were gunshots and the guy took off running. They have him in custody. Praying everyone is ok!!! And apparently we are still open.
UPDATE - The police have blocked off several blocks of Santa Fe surrounding the restaurant and we will be closed for the evening. Sorry!"
