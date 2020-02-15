OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Olathe police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early on Saturday.
According to the authorities, the robbery happened at 3:10 a.m. in the 13900 block of S. Mur-Len Road.
A man wearing a mask, a black hoodie, and black pants entered the business armed with a knife and demanded money.
He then ran away with an unknown amount of money.
No one was injured in this incident.
The Olathe Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at 913-971-6950 or call the TIPS Hotline at 913-474-8477.
