OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a teenager on Sunday.
Officers were called to the intersection of South Hedge Lane and West Larkspur Street just before 4:30 p.m. for an injury crash involving a white pickup truck and a red passenger car.
The driver of the truck, who has been identified as a 41-year-old male, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the passenger car, who has been identified as a 17-year-old female, was transported with critical injuries. She later died due to the injuries sustained in the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
