OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Olathe police are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened early on Friday.
According to police, it happened in the 11900 block S. Strang Line Road 39 minutes after midnight.
When officers arrived in the area, they were told that the male suspect had entered a business armed with a gun and demanded money. He then ran away.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as a thin black man who is about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie with a white Nike logo on it, a black facemask, ripped blue jeans, white gloves, and black shoes.
The Olathe Police Department is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
The police have provided no other information at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.