OLATHE, KS (KCTV) - The Olathe Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 68-year-old male.
John Murphy was last seen at his residence on March 31, 2020, at approximately 12:30 p.m.
He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall with grey hair and hazel eyes, slim build, weighing 160 pounds.
Murphy was last seen wearing a green and white plaid shirt, khaki pants, red Carhartt jacket and prescription glasses.
He may be driving a white Honda Accord with Kansas license plate 012ENY. The vehicle has an SPCA sticker on the back window.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
