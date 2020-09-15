OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered runaway teenager and her infant.
According to police, 15-year-old Emily B. Cheatum-Collins fled from foster care located in the 1400 block of East Willow Drive sometime overnight with her two-month-old daughter, Zelaya L. Page.
Cheatum-Collins is described as being approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall, 140 pounds with blond hair and green eyes.
The infant is described as bi-racial with black hair and brown eyes.
This case remains under investigation by the Olathe Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.