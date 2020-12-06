OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Olathe police are asking for help while searching for a 12-year-old runaway.
The Olathe Police Department is looking for Amber Valeria Williams, who was last seen on North Janell Drive, south of West Sante Fe Street. She is 4-foot-10 and about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants, a black Adidas jacket and carrying a blue handbag.
Police consider Williams a runaway, and it is unknown if she is in danger.
Anyone with information on where Williams may be should contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.