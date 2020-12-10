OLATHE, SK (KCTV) -- An Olathe Northwest High School senior has earned a perfect score on the ACT.
Jenna Lindsey scored a 36. Nationally, while the actual number of students earning a composite score of 36 varies from year to year, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students taking the ACT earn a top score.
“We are very proud of Jenna’s perfect ACT score and it is reflective of her time and talent,” Olathe Northwest Principal Chris Zuck said. “This is just one of the reasons why Jenna has such a bright future and we are appreciative of how well Jenna represents Olathe Northwest.”
Lindsey is involved in graphic design with the e-Communication Academy and works tutoring younger students.
