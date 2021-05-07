OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Public School District says Olathe North head baseball coach Pete Flood has been suspended and his termination has been submitted to the Olathe Board of Education.
The district says racist and derogatory statements will never be tolerated.
Full statement from the Olathe School District:
We are appalled by the remarks made by the Olathe North head baseball coach and have thoroughly investigated the situation. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave and a recommendation for immediate termination has been submitted to the Board of Education. The comments made are absolutely unacceptable. In the Olathe Public Schools, our priority is the well-being of ALL our students. Racist and derogatory statements will never be tolerated. This is not who we are in Olathe. Our focus now is on the support and care of our students.
----------------
ORIGINAL STORY
Out of an abundance of caution to student athletes, an Olathe North High School baseball game has been cancelled Friday night, the district says.
This comes after Olathe Public Schools announced that the team's head baseball coach is under investigation after some type of remark was made.
The district sent the following statement to staff and parents:
Olathe Public Schools parents and staff,
We are aware of the situation involving a remark made by the head Olathe North baseball coach and are currently investigating the matter. Any allegation of this nature is taken very seriously and thoroughly investigated. I want to assure you that we will communicate more about this by the end of the day.
The schools are working on a reschedule for Monday.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
